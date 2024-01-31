Texas Gov. Abbott proclaims January School Board Recognition Month

January is officially School Board Recognition Month in the state of Texas! Gov. Abbott issued a proclamation stating, “Ensuring an excellent education is the work of many, and local school boards collaborate with teachers, parents, and stakeholders to promote state and national standards in ways that reflect the community’s values.”

January is School Board Recognition Month and Gladewater ISD, Union Grove ISD and White Oak ISD are celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students.

The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Locally Elected, Community Connected, which highlights the connection between school trustees and their communities. School board members are the largest group of locally-elected officials in the state.

Dan Troxell, executive director of the Texas Association of School Boards, applauded the efforts of volunteer trustees in providing leadership and good governance so that school districts can focus on educating the 5.4 million public schoolchildren in their care.

“Texas school boards are so important because they bring a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of their local communities to their role,” Troxell said. “Boards lead their districts by providing oversight, setting goals, overseeing the budget, and selecting and evaluating the superintendent. These volunteers serve for the betterment of their communities.”