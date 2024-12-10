Texas Lottery generates $250M for Texas Vets

AUSTIN — As the Texas Lottery launches the newest version of its annual $2 patriotic-themed Veterans Cash scratch ticket game, the agency is announcing it has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to support veterans and their families in Texas. With its most recent revenue transfer to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the agency has generated more than $250 million for the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) in the 15 years since the Legislature directed funds from veterans-themed scratch ticket games to the FVA in 2009.

“The Texas Lottery is proud to reach this major milestone in its efforts to support military veterans in Texas,” said Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “In just 15 years, sales from $2 scratch ticket games dedicated to the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance have generated more than a quarter billion dollars for the fund, including approximately $26.8 million during the last fiscal year – a result of a record sales year for those games. The Texas Lottery remains deeply committed to its mission of creating innovative scratch ticket games that not only entertain players and create winners, but most importantly generate vital funds that benefit veterans and their families across the state.”

The 2024 edition of Veterans Cash, which launched Oct. 21, features more than $7.75 million in total cash prizes throughout the game, including five $30,000 top prizes. The overall odds of winning are one in 4.40 for any prize, including break-even prizes. Interested players can use the Scratch Ticket and Retailer Locator on the Texas Lottery® website or on the Texas Lottery App to find the game in their area.

“The Texas Lottery recognizes the extraordinary sacrifices our veterans have made in service to our country,” said Robert G. Rivera, Chairman of the Texas Lottery Commission. “Their courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to protecting our freedoms inspire us all. We are proud of our role in supporting Texas veterans and their families, so they may receive the care and resources they deserve. Today and every day, we express our deepest gratitude for their service and pledge to continue standing by those who have stood so bravely for us.”

“Veterans and their families across Texas are receiving vitally needed resources from the funds raised by the Texas Lottery’s Veterans Cash ticket. Those dollars fund grants to build home modifications for a disabled veteran, give a service dog from the mental health grant, permit a second chance for a justice involved veteran through Veterans Treatment Courts, and much more,” said Texas Veterans Commission Executive Director Tom Palladino. “The Texas Veterans Commission provides a broad array of services to veterans, and we are grateful for the impact on veteran’s lives by the Texas Lottery’s patriotic ticket. This is how the Lone Star State shows our commitment to thanking veterans for their service and sacrifice.”

During the 81st Legislative Session, Rep. Chris Turner and former Sen. Leticia Van de Putte authored legislation requiring the Texas Lottery to create scratch ticket games to benefit the FVA. The bill was passed by the legislature and signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Perry on June 19, 2009.

“In 2009, Senator Leticia Van de Putte and I passed legislation creating the veterans lottery scratch off game, because we thought it was important that Texas find new and innovative ways to support the veterans who have sacrificed so much in service to our nation,” said Rep. Turner. “Fifteen years later, I am thrilled that this game is thriving and has now raised a quarter billion dollars for veterans. The initiatives supported by the Veterans Cash scratch off game have changed lives, providing mental health services, employment assistance, counseling services, and much more to help Texas veterans and their families. While we can never repay the debt we owe our veterans, hopefully the success of this program demonstrates Texas is serious about honoring our veterans’ sacrifices in tangible and meaningful ways. This legislation remains one of my proudest accomplishments, and I look forward to the continued success of this game and celebrating the next $250 million raised!”

The Texas Lottery debuted Veterans Cash, the first scratch ticket game designed to support Texas veterans, on Nov. 9, 2009. In total, 77 scratch ticket games have launched, with the proceeds from those tickets supporting the FVA – including the latest version of Veterans Cash.

The FVA, which has been administered by the TVC since 2007, makes grants available to eligible charitable organizations, local government agencies and Veterans Service Organizations that provide direct services to Texas veterans and their families. With more than 1.5 million veterans calling Texas home, these programs provide employment financial assistance, transportation services, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder counseling and housing assistance.

Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, the TVC has awarded over $313 million in FVA grant funds to hundreds of organizations that have assisted over 500,000 veterans across the state. During the last grant cycle, TVC awarded grants totaling more than $44 million to 161 organizations that served an estimated 41,000 veterans and their families.