Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council Awards $21.2 Million, 109 Grants to Combat Statewide Opioid Crisis

AUSTIN — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock today announced the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council (OAFC or the Council) has voted to award 109 grants totaling $21.2 million to entities across Texas responding to the opioid crisis. This vote marks a major accomplishment for the program.

“Today represents a significant milestone,” said Hancock, who chairs the Council. “For the first time, the Council has awarded grants to communities in every region of our state. We look forward to seeing how these resources will change lives, as local organizations put them to work supporting individuals and families impacted by the opioid crisis across Texas.”

These funds were made available through the Short-term Community-based Opioid Recovery Effort (CORE) grant opportunity, which allocates the funding to each of the 20 Regional Healthcare Partnerships (RHP) in Texas.

OAFC awarded grants to proposals that aligned with Council-approved strategies in the following categories: treatment and coordination of care, prevention and public safety, recovery support services, and workforce development and training. This grant opportunity is for short-term projects, and the maximum grant award is $250,000 or 20 percent of the total funds available in each region. Once the OAFC finalizes grant agreements, it will distribute the funds on a reimbursement basis.

A list of entities receiving awards can be found on the Comptroller’s website.

“I am honored, as part of the Council, to support organizations across the state that are working tirelessly to confront the opioid crisis,” said Dr. Pedro Fernandez, a member of the Council. “By awarding these grants, we are empowering communities, expanding access to lifesaving care and building the capacity needed to bring hope and healing to the Texans most affected — a central goal of the Council’s mission.”

The Texas Legislature formed the OAFC in 2021 to ensure money recovered through the joint efforts of the state and its political subdivisions from statewide opioid settlement agreements is allocated fairly and spent to remediate the opioid crisis using efficient, cost-effective methods. The OAFC is made up of 13 appointed experts and administered by Hancock, who serves as the non-voting presiding officer.

For more information about the work of the OAFC, including settlement agreements and other related documents, go to the Comptroller’s website.