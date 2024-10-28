Texas Police Chiefs applaud White Oak PD

Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter, a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Accreditation Committee, presents a Certificate of Reaccreditation to White Oak Police Department Lt. Brannon Robertson Oct. 15. “The program has become the new gold standard in professional law enforcement,” Hunter said, recognizing agencies that meet or exceed 173 difficult standards, and WOPD has been accredited since 2012: “There are only four agencies in the State of Texas that have had two accreditation reviews in which there were no deficiencies – White Oak was one. Rarely do I see that.” Photo by James Draper

There are just four Texas agencies that saw no deficiencies in two accreditation reviews for the Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices Program.

“White Oak was one,” Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter told White Oak City Council members Oct. 15. He’s a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Accreditation Committee: “Rarely do I see that.”

Speaking on behalf of 1,100 police chiefs, professionals and administrators in the association, Hunter appeared at White Oak’s October council session to present a Certificate of Re-Accreditation to WOPD, praising the department for once again meeting or exceeding 173 difficult standards based on Texas law, court decisions and contemporary best practices.

The Texas Police Chiefs Association has about 220 agencies that have received the best practices designation – in East Texas, Longview was the first and White Oak became the second back in 2012.

Covering everything from use of force to protection of citizens’ rights to vehicle pursuits, property, evidence management and more, “The program has become the new gold standard in professional law enforcement in Texas,” Hunter said, one of just two such efforts in the state.

Accreditation includes a complete audit of policies and procedures in order to meet the program’s standards, and it lasts four years, making 2024 the fourth time White Oak has earned the accolade.

“The accreditation program ensures both the city management and citizens know the police department is following best practices,” Hunter said, and continuing to serve with distinction.

Reaccreditation likewise includes staff interviews, facility inspections, ride-alongs with field officers and checks against the 173 standards. Hunter praised WOPD Lt. Brannon Robertson for constant tracking of the department’s compliance.

“They’ve been through this three times and twice they’ve had zero deficiencies,” he said, “which doesn’t happen often. The work they put into this is just awesome.

“It’s my honor to come and show that appreciation. It’s nice to see other agencies within our East Texas region picking up this program. It’s nice that it brings up the professionalism of all law enforcement.”

The reaccreditation will last through 2028.

“We’re proud of our police department,” Mayor Kyle Kutch said. “Congratulations, guys.”