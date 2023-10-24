Texas Production of Oil and Natural Gas again achieves new record highs

AUSTIN – Texas’ production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) achieved new record highs for the month of September after achieving record highs just one month earlier in August, according to the Texas Oil & Gas Association’s (TXOGA) monthly energy economic analysis prepared by TXOGA Chief Economist Dean Foreman, Ph.D. Further, as crude and NGL production has climbed, in-state refiners have processed record amounts.

Specifically, TXOGA estimates that:

Texas’ oil production in September 2023 was a record-high 5.9 million barrels per day (mb/d), surpassing the record previously set in August 2023;

Texas’ natural gas marketed production in September 2023 also reached a new record high, with 34.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natural gas gross withdrawals, surpassing the record previously set in August 2023; and

Texas refineries in July processed a record 5.6 mb/d of crude oil and a record 3.1 mb/d of NGLs.