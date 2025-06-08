TEXAS TRIBUNE | A look at the wins rural Texas scored in this year’s legislative session

“We do want to make sure that the bill’s emphasis on administrative improvements and training is going to serve the bill’s intent and not line pockets for consulting firms,” Cowles said.

The age restrictions were also eliminated from the grant program, which was limited to 18 to 46-year-olds. Under the bill, grantees could receive up to $500,000 while paying a 10% match. Currently, grantees can only receive $20,000 and have to fully match the grant. Businesses essential to agriculture, like cotton gins, are also now eligible to apply under the bill