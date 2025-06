TEXAS TRIBUNE | A look at the wins rural Texas scored in this year’s legislative session

Lawmakers also expanded what type of projects qualify for funding through the state. This is helping South Texas officials in their two-year long quest to obtain the funding for a project that would reuse water in their drainage system.

“We do want to make sure that the bill’s emphasis on administrative improvements and training is going to serve the bill’s intent and not line pockets for consulting firms,” Cowles said.

Rural emergency services will also get a boost from lawmakers. House Bill 3000 by state Rep. Ken King , R-Canadian, addresses the lack of resources for rural emergency services, which largely happens because of tight budgets that keep medical departments from affording equipment. The bill establishes a grant program for qualified rural counties to purchase ambulances as a way to strengthen emergency services and improve response times.

The age restrictions were also eliminated from the grant program, which was limited to 18 to 46-year-olds. Under the bill, grantees could receive up to $500,000 while paying a 10% match. Currently, grantees can only receive $20,000 and have to fully match the grant. Businesses essential to agriculture, like cotton gins, are also now eligible to apply under the bill