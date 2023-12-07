Texas Water Development Board approves $2,791,380 to City of Gladewaterfor water system improvements

HOUSTON – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount $2,791,380 to the City of Gladewater (Gregg and Upshur counties), consisting of $850,000 in financing and $1,941,380 in principal forgiveness, from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The City will use the assistance for the planning, design, and construction of a water system improvement project.

In addition to the loan forgiveness, the City could save approximately $274,000 over the life of the loan by using the DWSRF.

With the assistance approved today, the City will replace deteriorating water mains, add looping throughout the distribution system, and construct treatment and electrical upgrades at the water treatment plant.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.