Texas Veterans Commission awards ETCOG $250K for veteran transport with GoBus

Recently, the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) announced its largest funding in the 16-year history of FVA programs, with 213 grants totaling $46,315,000 to provide services to an estimated 40,000 veterans. ETCOG is proud to be one of the grant recipients selected with $250,000 of those funds to provide GoBus transportation services for veterans in our 14-county service region.

“It is an honor to receive this funding award from the Texas Veterans Commission and Chair Koerner, which allows us to continue our mission to support all East Texas veterans,” said Vince Huerta, GoBus Director. “We are dedicated to growing the program and look forward to assisting more veterans this year.”

With the grant, our public transit system, GoBus, will fund trips to and from medical, dental, and mental health appointments, as well as trips for basic needs such as grocery stores, community meetings, voting, court appearances, and tax offices. These trips are available to veterans, veteran spouses and dependents, survivor spouses, and active military personnel.

The grant is in partnership with over $46.3 million in grants for veterans, Governor Abbott announced on May 20. “Texas is forever indebted to the brave men and women who answered the call to serve in our nation’s military,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is home to over 1.5 million veterans—more than any other state. This has shaped our mission to provide wide-ranging services for veterans and their families. With over $46,315,000 in state grants, Texas will help thousands of veterans and their families access vital support and resources needed to thrive in our great state. Texas will always support our veterans and honor their sacrifices to our state and our nation.”

Find out about all veteran transport services GoBus offers by visiting www.gobustransit.com/govet.