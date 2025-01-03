TFFC Hosts Bass University In-Class Training Event

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) will host a two-day training event conducted by Toyota ShareLunker program partner Bass University. The in-person event takes place Jan. 11-12 in the Hart-Morris Conference Center at TFFC.

“We’re excited to have our Toyota ShareLunker Program partner Bass University back at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) for another high-level series of bass fishing seminars,” said Tom Lang, TFFC director. “TFFC is home to the Toyota ShareLunker program, educational visitor center, and a top-notch fish hatchery supporting better bass fishing in Texas, so this is just a natural fit for top level bass fishing education.”

The event will offer six seminar sessions per day taught by current or former bass fishing top-level tournament anglers. Each instructor will present two 45-minute classes on cutting-edge bass fishing tactics, techniques and tackle.

Featured Instructors and Topics:

Lee Livesay: The Progression of Successful Angling – Attacking Texas

Greg Hackney: Spring Flipping – Stages & Baits – Swimming a Jig through the Spring

Dakota Ebare: Fishing Around the Spawn – Next Level Scoping

Keith Combs: Seasonal Power Fishing Strategies – Locate & Activate Deep Water Schools

Matty Wong: Tournament Glide Bait Strategies – Finesse to Success

Nick LeBrun: Visualizing Strikes – Bladed Jig Selection

“Bass University and big Texas bass go together,” said Bass University Dean Pete Gluszek. “We are extremely excited to be bringing Bass University seminars back to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in 2025. Last year was a sellout crowd and we expect to do it again this year with a lineup of world class bass fishing instructors straight from the Bassmaster Elites and Major League Fishing tournament trails. If you want to learn techniques that will help you catch more and bigger bass, make sure to attend this year’s event on Jan 11 and 12th.”

Class information is available on the Bass University website.