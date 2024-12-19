The Bike Before Christmas | Local riders raise spirits at Truman W. Smith

Santa and his elves raised a clatter in Gladewater Saturday afternoon, rolling into town with a trailer full of toys in tow.

It’s the 34th year a sprawling caravan of two- and three-wheeled riders has roared down Hwy. 80 to spread some Christmas cheer to the medically-fragile folks at Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center, youngsters and adults, as well.

“We just like to try to help out a little bit,” according to Lynn Kelly, owner and operator of Outlaws Longview Bar, once again donning a green and red and white elf outfit for the occasion.

For about a dozen years, Kelly and her crew of Yuletide do-gooders have been carrying on a tradition started by the late Nell Higginbotham, namesake of Longview’s former Mom’s Biker Bar.

There were plenty of smiles to spare and share Saturday – on the faces of the patients of Truman W. Smith, among their friends and parents who joined the celebration, from staffers and, of course, between the boisterous band of bikers who helped unpack their collected gifts for the kids and other residents.

“We did it!” laughed Erin Cedotal. She usually minds the bar once the caravan departs Longview, but this year the Outlaws bartender was excited to join the fun: “This year I was blessed enough to get to come. I also have a special needs child. This is really, really special.”

Especially, she added, for the parents and family members who get to see the joy beaming from the beneficiaries at the Gladewater care facility.

“It’s a blessing. It’s over-joyful to see your community help you and stand behind you and love your child.”

Truman Smith Administrator Rhonda Rolen was grateful the morning’s dreary weather gave way to a bright afternoon Dec. 14. She admitted some concern earlier in the day that the rain would curtail the bikers’ trip.

“They said, ‘We’re going to do it no matter what.’ Just the commitment is amazing,” Rolen said, recognizing familiar faces among the group after her eight years welcoming the caravan and guests. “You see the parents with tears in their eyes. Just like the staff – and the bikers. It’s a special time.”

– By James Draper