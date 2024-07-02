Think before leaving car – it could mean the difference between life and death

As we’ve now officially reached summer and temperatures are climbing in East Texas, it is important to remember that parked vehicles can warm to over 130° in under an hour in these sunny and very warm conditions.

ALWAYS check the back seat for your children(and pets!) and be sure to LOCK the door so younger children cannot trap themselves inside.

An average of 40 children a year die from heatstroke after accidentally being left in a car or trapping themselves inside.

If you’re a parent thinking this would NEVER happen to you, check your ego, then check the backseat. It could save a life!