Three-day back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

Texas Comptroller Don Huffines is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7-9.

State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

“I am encouraging Texas families to take advantage of this sales tax holiday,” Huffines said. “As a father of five, I know how fast these expenses add up, and this weekend is the perfect time for Texans to save cash on the items they need.”

Huffines estimates that shoppers will save $142.5 million in state and local sales tax during this year’s sales tax holiday.

The exemption applies whether shoppers buy items in stores, online, by telephone or by mail.

Shoppers using layaway also can benefit. Items placed on layaway or final payments made on existing layaway purchases during the holiday are tax free, provided the individual item price remains below $100.

If a retailer mistakenly charges sales tax on a qualifying item, customers may request a refund directly from the seller. For more information about sales tax refunds, go to the Comptroller’s website.

A full list of tax-free items is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.