Three file for Upshur County sheriff job

By Phillip Williams

Five men, including three potential candidates for sheriff, have filed papers appointing campaign treasurers in their bids for Upshur County offices in the 2024 election, county Election Administrator Lory Harle said Monday.

Filing for sheriff were incumbent Larry Webb, a Republican seeking re-election to a third four-year term, Mark Case and Brandon Williams.

Two incumbent Republican county commissioners, Michael Ashley of precinct 3 and Gene Dolle of precinct 1, have appointed treasurers in order to seek re-election to their second four-year terms, she said.

The candidates don’t list their party affilations, if any, on the forms appointing a treasurer, she said.

Filing the appointments is required before a candidate formally announces or spends any money on his/her campaign, she noted.

In connection with the vacating of the county courthouse in Gilmer for a major restoration project, Harle’s office is moving to a building on Simpson Street, across from the courthouse’s east side and near the Historic Upshur Museum.