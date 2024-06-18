Three sentenced on drug charges

115th District Judge Dean Fowler sentenced three defendants to prison on drug charges Monday when they decided to plead guilty under plea bargains rather than have a jury chosen for their cases, said Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.

A jury was also chosen Monday for the trial of Allen Ray Reppond, 60, of Pritchett, charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, said Byrd. Evidence will be presented in that case in Gilmer starting June 18.

Details of Monday’s sentencings in Gilmer, all involving methamphetamine, were as follows, Byrd announced in a news release.

Meonca Eshulay Jones, 27, of Ore City, drew 40 years for delivery of controlled substance–at least four grams, but less than 200 last Sept. 5.

Robby Keith Hawkins, 42, of Gilmer, drew 30 years for possession of a controlled substance–at least four, but less than 200 grams, with intent to deliver last Sept. 7.

Jeremy Wayne Sanders, 44, of Gilmer, drew 25 years for delivery of controlled substance–more than four, but less than 200 grams on Feb. 15.

Marshall attorney Craig Fletcher represented Jones and Sanders. Gilmer attorney Matthew Patton represented Hawkins.

“A very big thank you to our narcotic officers both with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Gilmer Police Department,” Byrd concluded his news release.

– By Phillip Williams