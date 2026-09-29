Toppled truck’s tank holds tight

Volatile fuel stays put after wreck

It could’ve been really bad, Tim Basham says.

Gladewater’s fire chief rushed to join first responders Sunday night after an 18-wheeler tanker overturned on Hwy. 271 at the Loop 485 intersection.

The tanker was hauling 5,500 gallons of a UN 1992 flammable liquid with a Class 3 primary hazard and a Class 6.1 toxicity.

Racecar fuel, Basham translated.

Fortunately, none of the payload leaked from the tank, and a combined effort righted the hauler within hours Sept. 28.

“According to the driver, he was going 11 miles an hour,” the fire chief reported, and the ‘black box’ equipment on the truck was tracking speed and other data in addition to visual recordings. “When he turned, there’s no baffles in the fuel tank. The fuel wobbled inside, made the truck go up on two wheels.

“It turned over, pulling the tractor over.”

There were no injuries, but it was very much a hazardous materials situation, and Basham praised his crew – Capt. Addison Hill, Driver Felipe Gomez and Firefighter Keith Kreitner – for their rapid response alongside other agencies.

“They did an outstanding job,” he said, “isolation, evacuating. They were there approximately five hours.”

The emergency dispatch came in about 3 p.m. The tanker was heading southbound on 271 and took the required turn onto the loop to avoid going through downtown.

All indicators are the driver did everything he was supposed to, Basham said. The fluid sloshed in its container but, fortunately, did not spill initially or later.

“It did stay in the truck. That fuel is real volatile. It’s race fuel, so it’s really dangerous.”

In addition to fire and police responders, multiple wreckers responded to help right the vehicle including units from Fuller Towing & Recovery, Stevenson Towing & Recovery and Action Towing.

“Longview Fire Hazmat was notified,” Basham added. “They stayed ’til it was over as mutual aid.”

The roadway was reopened shortly after 8 p.m. after the tractor, tank and its freight were set right and removed.

“None leaked. No harm, no foul.”