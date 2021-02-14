TRAFFIC/WX ROAD CONDITION ALERT

TYLER – I-20 is closed both directions from US 69 to FM 14 in Smith County with multiple vehicles stranded, including several 18 wheelers, due to icy conditions. Motorists are urged to stay home. TxDOT crews continue to treat and retreat roadways but conditions are hazardous for travel. Remember bridges and elevated structures are the first to freeze over but patches of ice also develop along other areas of roadways.

DPS said trucks are not able to make the hilly areas of I-20 between Smith and Van Zandt counties and wants motorists to avoid the area.

TxDOT is discouraging travel around the 8 county Tyler District as all roads are expected to freeze during this winter event. Staying home is the safety option but if you must drive, slow down and use extreme caution.

Visit www.DriveTexas.org for updated conditions and traffic updates.