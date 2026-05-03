Trest wins re-election to WOISD Place 4

Voters in White Oak ISD have returned Place 4 incumbent David Trest for another term according to unofficial results released Saturday evening.

Facing a challenge from school board newcomer Mason Stone, Trest netted 85.21 percent of 142 votes cast in the Spring 2026 election, including a combined 74 early voting decisions, 18 absentee and another 50 on Election Day, May 2.

There were 143 votes cast overall, a turnout of 3.22 percent of 4,446 registered voters in the district.

Elsewhere on the ballot, incumbent board president Lance Noll and vice president Stephanie McKinney were unopposed in their re-election bids for Places 5 and 3, respectively.

Out of the total turnout, 134 voters weighed in for Noll and 135 checked the box for McKinney.

White Oak School Board members will canvass the results later this month.