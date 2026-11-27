Garland “Butch” Clay devoted more than four decades to Gladewater ISD and the community – the longtime tennis coach, teacher, mentor and leader died Nov. 18.

“On behalf of the city council and the City of Gladewater, I wanted to express our condolences to the family of Butch Clay,” councilmen and retired coach-educator Kevin Clark said Nov. 19. “He was one of our most tenured, long-term coaches… He was my football coach.”

Clay began his career at Gladewater High School in 1972, leading the young athletes to 32 district titles, with 39 state qualifiers and three state championships.

Johnny Tallent earned state champion in boys singles in 1989 and followed Clay into coaching the sport.

“I chose to coach and stay in tennis for my career,” Tallent wrote in a Nov. 18 tribute to his mentor. “I’ve honestly been around some of the best players and coaches of all time. I can definitely say without a doubt, he was one of the best ever.”

In 2011, Gladewater ISD officially renamed the high school tennis courts in Clay’s honor.

“There’s probably three generations of Gladewater kids who can say, ‘That was my mentor, that was my coach,'” Clark reminded the audience at City Hall last week. “To the family, we’re so sorry. Thank you for sharing him with us.”