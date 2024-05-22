TRTA celebrates school retirees Thursday

Gladewater’s Texas Retired Teachers Association will gather at 6 p.m. May 23 to cheer local school’s outgoing educators.

“You are cordially invited to join us for an evening of celebration and appreciation as we honor the dedicated individuals who have recently retired from their service in our local schools,” the association announced. “These remarkable individuals have left an indelible mark on our community, and it’s time to show our gratitude for their years of hard work, passion, and commitment.

Thursday’s TRTA meeting will be located at First United Methodist Church (217 Ss Quitman Ave.).

“Please join us for a delightful salad supper sponsored by Oil Patch TRTA. It will be an opportunity to reconnect with colleagues, reminisce about fond memories, and extend warm wishes to our retirees as they embark on this new journey.

“Also, exciting door prizes will be up for grabs throughout the evening! Don’t miss your chance to win some fantastic surprises.”