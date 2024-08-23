Two-state car chase ends in White Oak

A car chase roared out of Louisiana, across East Texas and into White Oak Saturday night before the armed the driver crashed out at a local oil change business.

According to an Aug. 18 press release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Saleful Sangaray was ultimately arrested after fleeing his wrecked vehicle on foot. He now faces multiple felony charges after investigators reported drugs, a handgun and an AK-47 in the vehicle.

The pursuit began in Waskom, the sheriff’s office reported, and their deputies were dispatched to assist local officers as the chase left Louisiana and headed into Texas.

“The vehicle was a white Dodge Charger matching the description of a BOLO put out by Louisiana of a car that Louisiana State Police had pursued earlier that day,” according to the released. “Deputies and Texas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, which continued into Marshall, where the vehicle began losing parts of a tire.”

The 50-mile chase continued, though, through Hallsville and Longview all the way to White Oak Oil Change at 102 W. Hwy. 80.

“After a short foot pursuit, Sangaray was caught and placed in custody. A search of Sangaray found a small amount of marijuana, and located inside the Dodge Charger were a stolen Glock pistol, an AK 47 rifle, and Oxycodone.”

The suspect was eventually transferred to Harrison County Jail. Sangaray faces charges including Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Evading Detention and Arrest, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1-1B over 1 gram but less than 4, and Possession of Marijuana.