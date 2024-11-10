TxCDBG Community Development Fund applications due Dec. 9

Press Release

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds directly to states, which, in turn, distribute these funds to cities with populations of less than 50,000 and to counties with non-metropolitan populations under 200,000 that do not qualify for direct funding from HUD. These communities are called non-entitlement areas because they must apply for CDBG funds through the Texas CDBG program. Larger cities, known as entitlement areas, receive CDBG funds directly from HUD.

The Texas CDBG program is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

TxCDBG Community Development Fund 2025

The Community Development Fund is the largest funding category within the TxCDBG program. This fund is available on a biennial basis through a competitive process in each of the 24 state planning regions. Although most funds are used for public facilities (such as water/wastewater infrastructure, street and drainage improvements, and housing activities), they may also support other eligible activities.

Funds are allocated to each state planning region to ensure broad geographic distribution as outlined in the one-year action plan. Additional funds deobligated from previous awards may also be available using the same formula. If a region lacks eligible applications, the allocated funds may be redistributed to other regions to maximize the number of awards granted.

Eligible Applicants

Eligible applicants include non-entitlement general-purpose units of local government, such as cities and counties not eligible for the entitlement portion of the federal CDBG Program. Non-entitlement cities that do not participate in urban county programs through existing agreements are also eligible unless their populations are counted toward an urban county’s CDBG allocation.

Non-entitlement cities, predominantly located in rural areas, are generally cities with populations under 50,000, that are not designated as central cities of metropolitan statistical areas, and that do not participate in urban county programs. Non-entitlement counties are also predominantly rural, generally with fewer than 200,000 people in non-entitlement cities and unincorporated areas within the county.

Maximum Award Amount: $750,000

Evaluation and Selection

Applicants must refer to the Community Development Fund Application Guide for full details. Scoring is governed by the provisions of the TxCDBG Action Plan.

Community (Phase 1) Application Deadline: December 9, 2024

Apply at: https://tda-go.intelligrants.com/

For additional information, visit the TDA website. For technical assistance, contact ETCOG’s Economic Development Specialist, Rebecca Gage, at 903-218-6499.