TxDOT asks for caution during deadliest month for pedestrians

Shorter days bring higher risk for pedestrians

AUSTIN – While fall and winter give Texans a much-needed reprieve from the summer heat, the change in seasons also brings fewer daylight hours, making it harder for drivers to see pedestrians and keep them safe.

October was the deadliest month for pedestrians last year, with 80 pedestrians dying in Texas traffic crashes. It was also the month that Lisa Torry Smith was killed in a crash in 2017 as she was walking her 6-year-old son to kindergarten in Missouri City. A motorist drove through a crosswalk, hitting Lisa and leaving her son with a broken leg and fractured pelvis—and without a mother.

A new law in her honor now requires drivers to stop and yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks. Lisa’s sister, Gina Torry, is now advocating for pedestrian safety.

Sadly, Lisa’s story is just one of many. Over the last five years, pedestrian traffic fatalities in Texas increased 22%, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding everyone to be extra cautious and alert.

“As the fall and winter months usher in shorter days and less light, pedestrians are at increased risk on our roads,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “Drivers may struggle to see pedestrians in lower-light conditions and must stay alert to avoid preventable collisions. Likewise, pedestrians can take extra precautions to be seen by drivers when walking after dark.”

TxDOT is taking to the streets with its “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign during October’s National Pedestrian Safety Month, reminding drivers to slow down and watch for people walking.

TxDOT’s educational campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising. TxDOT will also bring 34 street teams­­­­—walking billboards wearing safety messages—to areas that saw the greatest number of pedestrian fatalities last year. The street teams will be deployed in places where motorists and pedestrians share the road.

TxDOT encourages everyone to follow the safety tips below to prevent a deadly crash.

For drivers:

Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Put your phone away before you begin driving and pay attention so you’re prepared if pedestrians enter your path.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.

Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.

For people walking:

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.

Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.

When walking, put away electronic devices that take your attention off the road.

Stay visible. Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart” is a key 4component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.