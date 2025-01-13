TxDOT raises awareness to end human trafficking

AUSTIN – TxDOT is raising awareness about the tragic reality of human trafficking and empowering employees and travelers across the state to watch out for the signs to help stop this horrific crime.

During National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, TxDOT is sharing important safety messages across the state, including new posters at Travel Information Centers. These can reach Texas drivers along major interstate corridors and encourage people to be on the lookout.

“We understand our transportation system can be a conduit for trafficking or could help victims escape, and this outreach can help our employees and Texas drivers spot the signs,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “Similar to a neighborhood watch program, the initiative encourages everyone to know, watch for and report signs of trafficking. Together we can make a difference.”

TxDOT employees have proven how critical it is to know how to spot human trafficking. Some have helped save victims by spotting the signs at travel centers and reporting them to law enforcement.

TxDOT recently updated its Human Trafficking Awareness employee training video to include information on the various types of trafficking, red flags commonly associated with human trafficking, how transportation is used to aid traffickers and ways individuals can safely report suspicious activity.

Here are some “red flags” that might indicate labor trafficking or sex trafficking:

• Worker is not free to leave premises.

• Worker lives at the business.

• Worker is transported to the location by the owner or manager and all workers arrive and leave at the same time.

• Person seems overly fearful, submissive, tense or paranoid.

• Person is deferring to another person before giving information.

• Person has physical injuries or branding such as name tattoos on face or chest.

Last Thursday, Jan. 9, TxDOT employees wore blue as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking.

It is important for all of us to be aware, stay vigilant and report signs of human trafficking. There are several ways to report human trafficking situations:

• Call 911 for emergencies.

• Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.

• Call iWatchTexas at 844-643-2251 or submit a report through their website or through the iWatch app on your mobile device.

By being alert and “trusting your gut” when something feels wrong, you can help play a role in preventing the tragedy of human trafficking.