TxDOT Tyler District releases 2024 fatal crash statistics

TYLER – In 2024, factors such as “failure to drive in a single lane”, “unsafe speed”, and “alcohol-related DUI” contributed to 147 fatal crashes and 164 total deaths in the Tyler District.

The 164 fatalities are a 22-percent decrease from the previous year, and the lowest total since 2019 (148).

The TxDOT Tyler District, which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties, released preliminary numbers revealing the top five contributing factors of fatal crashes in 2024:

Failure to drive in a single lane – 29 total fatal crashes. Unsafe speed – 22 total fatal crashes. DUI (Alcohol) – 21 total fatal crashes. Failure to control speed – 15 total fatal crashes. Wrong Side, Not Passing – 13 total fatal crashes.

The data in these reports represents the number of crashes that had at least one driver reported as having the indicated contributing factor. Crashes can have none or multiple contributing factors. Therefore, the total number of crashes for these reports will not equal the total number of crashes in the Tyler District.

“Although I was extremely pleased to see the decline in fatalities throughout our eight-county district in 2024, our fatality rates still rank among the highest in the state”, said Tyler District Engineer Vernon Webb.

We must continue to focus on making our roadways safer, educating drivers on the risks of poor decisions behind the wheel, and work with our law enforcement agencies to address poor driving behaviors. In 2024 we had our lowest number of fatalities in five years.

We will carefully analyze all the factors that made that possible and continue to work to decrease these numbers. However, we are already seeing an increase in fatalities in 2025. We simply cannot rest until not a single life is lost on our roadways.

Over the first 56 days of 2025, the Tyler District has had 19 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 fatalities.

Tyler District Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash Overview – Calendar Year 2024: