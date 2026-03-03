TxDOT Tyler District releases 2025 fatal crash statistics

Several contributing factors resulted in 148 fatal crashes and 165 fatalities in 2025

TYLER – In 2025, factors such as “unsafe speed”, “failure to drive in a single lane”, and “intoxication” contributed to 148 fatal crashes and 165 total fatalities in the Tyler District.

The 165 fatalities are one more than the 2024 total (164), and the second lowest total since 2019 (148).

The TxDOT Tyler District, which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties, revealed the top five combined contributing factors of fatal crashes in 2025:

Driving at an unsafe speed – 27 total fatal crashes. Failure to drive in a single lane – 24 Wrong side, not passing – 18 Intoxicated (alcohol) – 17 Intoxicated (drugs) – 15

The data in these reports represents the number of crashes that had at least one driver reported as having the indicated contributing factor. Crashes can have none or multiple contributing factors. Therefore, the total number of crashes for these reports will not equal the total number of crashes in the Tyler District.

“Although we saw a slight increase in fatalities in 2025, we remained well below our five-year average and continue to see positive trends in several areas. However, pedestrian fatalities remain a significant concern. With more pedestrians on our roadways—combined with speeding, distracted driving, and impaired motorists—the risk of serious crashes increases,” said Vernon Webb, Tyler District Engineer.

“We must continue to hold ourselves accountable and practice safe driving habits. We will remain focused on our public outreach events and educational campaigns. In addition, we will maintain strong communication with our law enforcement partners to ensure that areas of concern are identified and addressed quickly. We will not rest until we achieve our mission of zero fatalities on Texas roadways.”

Tyler District Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash Overview – Calendar Year 2025: