TxDOT URGES FOOTBALL FANS TO PLAN AHEAD FOR A SOBER RIDE

AUSTIN – While you are making big plans for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding football fans to “Plan While You Can” for a sober ride before enjoying game day watch parties and other activities that may include alcohol.

“Super Bowl weekend is an especially dangerous time for drunk driving crashes,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “With so many choices available, there is absolutely no excuse to drink and drive. If you plan to drink alcohol, plan ahead for a sober ride. It’s a game plan that could save a life.”

During last year’s Super Bowl weekend, there were 310 DUI-alcohol related crashes in Texas. Those crashes killed 11 people and seriously injured another 27.

Driving under the influence of alcohol not only risks death or serious injuries, but it can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. Instead of getting behind the wheel, here are some alternative options:

Designate a sober driver.

Contact a cab or ride-share service.

Use mass transit.

Spend the night.

“Plan While You Can” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit and never driving after drinking or doing drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.