UGHS GRADUATION 2024 set for 10 a.m. Saturday in Longview

The Union Grove High School Class of 2024 will walk across the stage Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview.

They will be led by Valedictorian Addison Smith, Salutatorian Kathryn King and Historian Sydney Pritchett.

Valedictorian Addison Smith, with a grade point average of 101.43, is the daughter of Justin and Brandy Smith, and the sister of Allie Smith and Carter Smith.

Throughout her high school career, Addison has been actively involved in various leadership roles, serving as the historian of the National Honors Society and as the Treasurer of the Class of 2024. In addition to her academic achievements, Addison has been a member of both the track and volleyball teams, earning academic all-district recognition in both sports.

Furthermore, she has participated in the rocketry program. Addison has completed 30 hours of college credits. Following her graduation, Addison intends to continue her education at Louisiana Tech University, where she plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

Salutatorian Kathryn Ann King, with a graduating grade point average of 101.044, is the daughter of Winn King. Katy has attended Union Grove since pre-kindergarten and has been involved in numerous extracurricular activities during her time here, including Varsity Cheer, Academic UIL, Theater Arts, One-Act Play, and National Speech and Debate Association. Katy is a National Qualifier for NSDA Duo Acting and will be returning to Nationals in June. In addition to these activities, she has many leadership positions as the senior class vice-president, National Honor Society President, and Student Council President. Katy has completed 42 college credit hours and will be attending Stephen F. Austin State University to earn a BBA and MPA.

Historian Sydney Pritchett, with a grade point average of 100.7, is the daughter of Michael and Christina Pritchett and the sister of Catherine Pritchett. Sydney has completed 50 hours of dual credit and will attend Stephen F. Austin State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders to become a Speech Language Pathologist. During her time at Union Grove, Sydney has been a state medalist and captain of the UIL-Journalism team, business manager of the Grove Gazette, member of the varsity cheerleading team, regional qualifier of the varsity golf team, Secretary of the National Honors Society, Secretary of the class of 2024, and member of the Quill and Scroll Honors Society.