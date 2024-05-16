UGHS Sports Awards

Lady Lion Legacy Award: Jenna Scott

Lion Legacy Award: Will Wilson

Female Athlete of the Year: Ava Whitman

Male Athlete of the Year: Jace Roberts

2024 UG Baseball Awards

CO-MVP: #1 – Jr. – Judson George / #3 – Jr. – Jacob Griffin

Offense MVP: #23 – Sr. – Jax Daniels / #33 – Jr. – Kayden Day

Defense MVP: #3 – Sr. – Peyton Laake

Pitcher of the Year: #8 – Soph. – Carter Cooper

Most Improved: #11 – Jr. – Jesse Fulmer / #5 – Soph. – Wrigley Roberts

PTP: #35 – Jr. – Morgan Mayhan – #34 – Jr. – Cason Cowan

Cub Award: Fr. – Hudson Wightman

2024 FCA NETX ALL-STAR

#4 – Sr. Rylan Roberts

Softball:

All District Infielder~~Kaki Pharr

All District Outfielder~~Jaycie Mullins

2nd Team Pitcher~~Allie Calhoun

2nd Team Infielder~~Izzy Gregg

Honorable Mention – Daytona Vaughn, Jamie Webb

Powerlifting – Regional Qualifiers

Isaiah O’Neal

Gary Dacus

Savanna Clark

Macei Boland

Daytona Vaughn

Boys Basketball

Grove Hoops PTP: Will Wilson & Lane Turner

Grove Hoops Most Improved: Morgan Mayhan & Peyton Laake

Grove Hoops Teammate of the Year: Rylan Roberts

Grove Hoops Defensive MVP: Wrigley Roberts

Grove Hoops Offensive MVP: Jax Daniels

Grove Hoops Overall MVP: Jace Roberts

Grove Hoops Management Award: Owen Matthew

TABC Academic All State: Will Wilson & Lane Turner

Boys Track Regional Qualifier Awards

Gary Dacus- Pole Vault

Lane Turner-Pole Vault

Rylan Roberts- 4×200

Will Wilson- 3200

Judson George- 4×200

Jace Roberts- 110h, 4×200, 4×400, Long Jump

Jesse Fulmer- 110h

Cason Cowan-4×200

Jacob Griffin- Discus, 4×200

Carter Cooper- Pole Vault

Wrigley Roberts- 110h, 300h, 4×400

Preston Travis- 4×400

Kody Nutt- 4×400

BASKETBALL: District 21AA

Hon. Mention Allie Calhoun Dnaica Vestal Rachel Potter

2nd Team Keira Taylor Mallorie Cannon

1st Team Sarah Prince Jenna Scott

Newcomer Jamie Webb

OMVP Ava Wightman

Academic All District

Rachel Potter Ava Wightman Sarah Prince

Allie Calhoun Jenna Scott Keira Taylor Mallorie Cannon

Academic All State

Ava Wightman Jenna Scott

TABC All Region III 2A

Ava Wightman

Autism and Azalea All Star

Ava Wightman

Shout out to Taylor and dealing with injury but supporting her team

TOP MANAGER- Katherine Potter

NEWCOMERS- Danica Vestal and Rachel Potter

LION PRIDE- Allie Calhoun

MOST COACHABLE- Keira Taylor

MOST IMPROVED- Mallorie Cannon

DMVP- Sarah Prince and Jenna Scott

OMVP- Jamie Webb

MVP- Ava Wightman

LADY LIONS GOLF

Most Improved – Averi Cook

MVP- Sydney Pritchett (placed 15th out of 72 golfers)

LIONS GOLF

Most Improved- Carter Cooper

(Jax 9th out of 91 golfers)

MVP- Kayden Day (placed 4th out of 91 golfers)

ACADEMIC ALL STATE

Sophie Pyle Sarah Clowers Sydney Pritchett Will Wilson

Girls track

Overall MVP Ava Wightman

Most Valuable Runner Rylee Aiken

Most Valuable Firld event Addi Smith

Newcomer Danica Vestal

Lion Heart Sophie Pyle

THSCA First Team All State Academic

Addi Smith

TTFCA All State Academic

Ava Wightman

Addi Smith

Jenna Scott

Sophie Pyle

Keira Taylor

Sarah Prince

Hannah Coulter

Rylee Aiken

Natalie Woodard

Karen Chavez

Jill Taylor

Rachel Potter

Lilly Hutton