UGHS Sports Awards

Lady Lion Legacy Award: Jenna Scott
Lion Legacy Award: Will Wilson
Female Athlete of the Year: Ava Whitman
Male Athlete of the Year: Jace Roberts
2024 UG Baseball Awards
CO-MVP: #1 – Jr. – Judson George / #3 – Jr. – Jacob Griffin
Offense MVP: #23 – Sr. – Jax Daniels / #33 – Jr. – Kayden Day
Defense MVP: #3 – Sr. – Peyton Laake
Pitcher of the Year: #8 – Soph. – Carter Cooper
Most Improved: #11 – Jr. – Jesse Fulmer / #5 – Soph. – Wrigley Roberts
PTP: #35 – Jr. – Morgan Mayhan – #34 – Jr. – Cason Cowan
Cub Award: Fr. – Hudson Wightman
2024 FCA NETX ALL-STAR
#4 – Sr. Rylan Roberts
Softball:
All District Infielder~~Kaki Pharr
All District Outfielder~~Jaycie Mullins
2nd Team Pitcher~~Allie Calhoun
2nd Team Infielder~~Izzy Gregg
Honorable Mention – Daytona Vaughn, Jamie Webb
Powerlifting – Regional Qualifiers
Isaiah O’Neal
Gary Dacus
Savanna Clark
Macei Boland
Daytona Vaughn
Boys Basketball
Grove Hoops PTP: Will Wilson & Lane Turner
Grove Hoops Most Improved: Morgan Mayhan & Peyton Laake
Grove Hoops Teammate of the Year: Rylan Roberts
Grove Hoops Defensive MVP: Wrigley Roberts
Grove Hoops Offensive MVP: Jax Daniels
Grove Hoops Overall MVP: Jace Roberts
Grove Hoops Management Award: Owen Matthew
TABC Academic All State: Will Wilson & Lane Turner
Boys Track Regional Qualifier Awards
Gary Dacus- Pole Vault
Lane Turner-Pole Vault
Rylan Roberts- 4×200
Will Wilson- 3200
Judson George- 4×200
Jace Roberts- 110h, 4×200, 4×400, Long Jump
Jesse Fulmer- 110h
Cason Cowan-4×200
Jacob Griffin- Discus, 4×200
Carter Cooper- Pole Vault
Wrigley Roberts- 110h, 300h, 4×400
Preston Travis- 4×400
Kody Nutt- 4×400
BASKETBALL: District 21AA
Hon. Mention Allie Calhoun Dnaica Vestal Rachel Potter
2nd Team Keira Taylor Mallorie Cannon
1st Team Sarah Prince Jenna Scott
Newcomer Jamie Webb
OMVP Ava Wightman
Academic All District
Rachel Potter Ava Wightman Sarah Prince
Allie Calhoun Jenna Scott Keira Taylor Mallorie Cannon
Academic All State
Ava Wightman Jenna Scott
TABC All Region III 2A
Ava Wightman
Autism and Azalea All Star
Ava Wightman
Shout out to Taylor and dealing with injury but supporting her team
TOP MANAGER- Katherine Potter
NEWCOMERS- Danica Vestal and Rachel Potter
LION PRIDE- Allie Calhoun
MOST COACHABLE- Keira Taylor
MOST IMPROVED- Mallorie Cannon
DMVP- Sarah Prince and Jenna Scott
OMVP- Jamie Webb
MVP- Ava Wightman
LADY LIONS GOLF
Most Improved – Averi Cook
MVP- Sydney Pritchett (placed 15th out of 72 golfers)
LIONS GOLF
Most Improved- Carter Cooper
(Jax 9th out of 91 golfers)
MVP- Kayden Day (placed 4th out of 91 golfers)
ACADEMIC ALL STATE
Sophie Pyle Sarah Clowers Sydney Pritchett Will Wilson
Girls track
Overall MVP Ava Wightman
Most Valuable Runner Rylee Aiken
Most Valuable Firld event Addi Smith
Newcomer Danica Vestal
Lion Heart Sophie Pyle
THSCA First Team All State Academic
Addi Smith
TTFCA All State Academic
Ava Wightman
Addi Smith
Jenna Scott
Sophie Pyle
Keira Taylor
Sarah Prince
Hannah Coulter
Rylee Aiken
Natalie Woodard
Karen Chavez
Jill Taylor
Rachel Potter
Lilly Hutton