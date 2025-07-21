Union Grove trustees weigh superintendent’s resignation

Union Grove ISD trustees will deliberate Superintendent Kelly Moore’s resignation in a special meeting Tuesday evening.

It’s the school board’s second meeting this month and follows recent allegations of two ongoing criminal investigations at the district, including accusations Moore did not follow mandatory reporting requirements after an incident involving students.

The July 22 session is set for 6 p.m. in the Junior High / High School Library at 11377 Union Grove Rd. The agenda lists possible action on a “resignation agreement with Superintendent” as well as the possibility of a subsequent vote to hire an interim.

After quick, routine items, the meeting includes initial public comments and a designated slot for board member comments. They’ll be followed by a closed door meeting of the board before possible action and closing comments from the trustees.

Any votes taken during the meeting must be in open session.

On July 2, Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announced two inquiries at UGISD including a potential felony case after a student’s alleged “invasive visual recording” of a peer. From Sheriff Larry Webb’s original statement earlier this month, the second misdemeanor-level allegation focuses on Moore’s reported failure to properly notify authorities of the related incident.

Under Texas law, school employees are ‘mandatory reporters,’ required to “immediately” inform authorities of suspected child abuse or neglect.

There have been no subsequent releases from the sheriff’s department, including no announcements of related indictments.

The UGISD board’s previous regular meeting July 14 drew extensive public comments on the original incident and fallout. From limited (often conflicting) accounts, a teenager allegedly recorded another youth in a bathroom stall and disseminated the footage to others, triggering further troubling repercussions.

Per Tuesday’s agenda, public comments are limited to three minutes per individual. The following Executive/Closed Session (permitted under the Texas Open Meetings Act with specific provisions) includes “Consultation with Attorney” and to “Deliberate the Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of a Public Officer or Employee; or to Hear a Complaint or Charge Against an Officer or Employee; (1) Deliberation concerning a possible resignation agreement with the Superintendent. (2) Deliberation concerning possible interim Superintendent Candidate.”

Following the two anticipated action items – votes on the resignation agreement and interim superintendent – “Board Member Comments” are the final item before adjournment.