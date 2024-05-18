Union Grove women arrested by Upshur SIU deputies

The Special Investigations Unit of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office arrested 13 suspects in April on various charges, many of them drug-related, Sheriff Larry Webb announced last week.

Details of the arrests were as follows, and all suspects were taken to the county jail in Gilmer, he said. (In some instances where the suspect was charged with possessing a controlled substance, the unit’s report didn’t identify the drug.)

Kenneth Klima, 38, of Ore City, was arrested April 1 on multiple charges from Upshur and Marion counties.

The Upshur allegations include felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor failure to identify himself.

He was also charged in three outstanding Marion felony warrants with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and bail jumping.

The patrol division of Webb’s office contacted the special unit to help with a traffic stop at an unidentified location, resulting in drug-detecting K-9 dog “Marco” being deployed and alerting on the vehicle Klima occupied.

Methamphetamine and marijuana were then found inside.

Two men were arrested on charges of felony possession of controlled substance April 2 as result of a vehicle stop at the intersection of north Texas 155 and Wisteria Road.

They were the driver, Ryan Winderweedle, 39, of Ore City, and Matthew Winderweedle, 35, of Harleton.

The unit was performing drug interdiction in the area where they were stopped. While investigating, the SIU got probable cause to search the vehicle, leading to seizing methamphetamine.

Two Union Grove women were arrested on unrelated charges April 3 after their vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation while the unit was performing narcotics interdiction in the Upshur County portion of Gladewater.

Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, leading the passenger, Christie Walls, 45, to be charged with felony possession of controlled substance. The 38-year-old driver was charged only with misdemeanor driving while license invalid.

Karr’Darryieus Harper, 30, of Gladewater, was arrested April 11 on a felony charge of theft of a firearm.

The SIU was performing drug interdiction in the Gladewater area when it stopped him for a traffic violation at the intersection of Rodeo Street and U.S. 80 and found a gun which had been stolen in Upshur County.

Darrell Beckham Jr., 34, of Frankston was arrested April 11 on two felony drug charges after being stoppeed for a traffic violation in Gilmer.

The unit was working narcotics interdiction and found a large amount of suspected fentanyl pills and methamphetamine in the vehicle. Beckham was charged with possession of controlled substance–at least four grams, but less than 200, of each drug.

A man and woman were arrested on unrelated misdemeanor drug charges April 18 after the man was arrested on a traffic stop, and the woman came to the scene to pick up his vehicle.

The 54-year-old Gladewater man was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and was going to release his vehicle to his friend, but when the 32-year-old Union Grove woman arrived, the SIU had determined it had an Upshur County warrant for her arrest.

She was charged with possession of controlled substance–less than 28 grams of a drug not identified in the SIU report.

The unit was working drug interdiction in the Woodpecker Road area, located in the southeastern part of the county, when it stopped the man at the intersection with U.S. 271. During its investigation, the unit found prescription medication which didn’t belong to the driver.

As detailed in a recent edition of The Mirror, Gerald Hosea Gibson, 47, of Kilgore, was arrested April 22 west of Gladewater on a drug charge when the unit seized 163 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $2,343 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

As result of a traffic stop, Gibson was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance–four to 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Thomas Parker Jr., 54, of Gilmer, was arrested April 23 on a charge of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) when the unit stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Bob-o-Link Road and FM 726.

The SIU was working narcotics interdiction in the East Mountain area at the time.

Ryan Otto, 40, of Gilmer, was arrested April 25 on a felony charge of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor charge of driving while license invalid.

The unit, working drug interdiction in the Midway community area, stoppeed Otto’s motorcycle at the intersection of U.S. 271 and FM 593 and found he possessed methamphetamine.

Jabar Miller, 49, of Gladewater, was arrested April 28 at the Lucky 7 game room in West Mountain community on two felony drug charges.

The unit, seeking a wanted individual, had information he was at the game room at the intersection of Silk Tree Road and U.S. 271. He had an outstanding Upshur warrant charging him with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, but he was found possessing methamphetamine during his arrest and was additionally charged with possessing that.

– By Phillip Williams