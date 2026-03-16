Union Grove’s Tuesday showcase spotlights pathways for Career & Technical Education

Come see what’s next, Union Grove ISD says.

Community members are invited to visit the school Tuesday, March 17, for a spotlight on the district’s growing Career & Technical Education opportunities, priming youngsters for their futures.

“Union grove is hosting a CTE showcase to display the amazing things students are accomplishing in our programs,” said UGISD’s Kimber Smith, who teaches Grade 7 English Language Arts as well Journalism.

The upcoming showcase runs 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 in the Lion Center at 11377 Union Grove Rd.

February was Career & Technical Education Month nationally and statewide. Schools across the country are putting more emphasis on equipping students with practical skills they can put to use during and immediately after high school or take with them into their post-secondary education.

Students are introduced to the various concentrations before they enter high school, adopting a pathway with milestone classroom work as well as practicums to ensure they gain not only the necessary training but also the essential credentials to put their skills to use soonest in the workforce, if that’s their preference.

Union Grove currently offers eight CTE programs of study to prep youngsters for the roads ahead. Students can choose between Accounting, AG Mech, Engineering, Journalism & Graphic Design, Animal Science, Culinary Arts, Health Science and Marketing & Sales.

According to the school, “Each program offers four or more courses and allow students to obtain a certification.”