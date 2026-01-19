UNITY | ‘Together we are stronger than any challenge we face’

Community gathers for annual MLK Day celebration | “We’ve got to learn how to work this together. We can’t continue to stay apart.”

Unity, Gilgal Baptist Church’s Frederick Tennison underscored for his audience Monday. It’s what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. preached. It’s what he worked for. It’s what community members gathered for Jan. 19.

“In times like this, unity is very important,” Tennison reminded the crowd at Antique Capital RV Park, “whether it’s inside the household, whether it’s at a job, whether it’s in the church.

“In moments of uncertainty and challenges, unity becomes one of humanity’s greatest strengths. When people come together, setting aside differences, fears and doubts, they create a force that can overcome even the toughest odds.”

Unity is a reminder, he said: No one stands alone.

“Every voice, every hand and every heart contributes to the shared purpose.”

The shared purposed for this year’s MLK Day Gospel Brunch was ‘The Power of Unity Begins With Us,’ evident in the young members of the Gilgal Baptist Church Youth who performed for, and with, the audience.

The Gladewater MLK / Juneteenth Committee hosted the celebration once again, with Odette Alexander welcoming the crowd ahead of the fundraiser breakfast this week.

“Today, we gather not only to enjoy fellowship and food, but to reflect, to renew and to recommit ourselves to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Alexander said, “a legacy rooted in faith, courage, service and, above all, unity.

“Dr. King taught us that unity is not passive. It is not simply standing side by side. It is standing together, even when it is uncomfortable, even when it requires sacrifice and even when it demands courage. Unity begins when we choose love over hate, justice over silence and purpose over division.”

This year’s celebration also included honors for three volunteers whose years of service nourished not only the body, Alexander said, but the community’s spirit as well: Vabbie Fortson, Shirley Johnson and Francis Tyeskie each played a vital role behind the scenes year after year, Alexander said, preparing the food that brings people together for MLK events.

“Their hands have served meals, but, more importantly, they have served love, unity and tradition,” she added. “Through early mornings, long hours, planning, cooking, and serving, they have made sure that our gatherings were warm, welcoming, and rooted in care.”

“To our honorees: thank you for showing up, for rolling up your sleeves, and for serving with consistency and heart. Because of you, our MLK Day events feel like home. Because of you, fellowship is made possible. And because of you, Dr. King’s legacy is carried forward one meal, one act of service and one united effort at a time.”

Applauding scholarship recipient and Kilgore College student Olivia Hawley as well, Alexander closed this year’s event with a reminder: “MLK day is a day on, not a day off,” she said, “so go out and serve somebody.”