Upcoming reunion brings Red Rock community members home July 25-26

The 2025 Red Rock Community reunion is coming up Friday and Saturday, July 25-26, centered on the historic community as well as Gladewater High School.

Registration is open now, and the organizers are asking for RSVPs for “A weekend full of fun, great food and various activities,” beginning with a Friday Night Welcome followed by a Saturday Fun Fest and Sunday Fun-Day Farewell.

“The goal of this event is to bring family and friends together from across the globe to celebrate with us in the Red Rock Community,” according to the RRCR2025 website.

Admission is $60 per person ages 13 to 75, $30 for children 6-12 and free for ages 5-and-younger. Booth fees are $75 each.

The reunion’s committee members include President Jerry ‘Jug’ Hawley, Vice President Nicole Hawley Williams, Secretary Charla ‘Kennie’ Gordon-Nash, Treasurer Harry Sutphen, Activities Coordinator Justin Sutphen, Historian Darren Richardson, Technology/Online Presence coordinator Kendra Rockwell and member-at-large Marcus Coleman.

The group notes, “Red Rock was a settlement and ferry crossing on the Sabine River two miles west of Gladewater off U.S. Hwy. 80 in southwestern Upshur County. Among the earliest communities in the county, Red Rock was probably first settled in the 1840s and serves along with Coffeeville and Calloway as a stopping point for wagon trains.

According to the current schedule, Friday night includes a welcome and check-in as well as a fish fry, karaoke and table games. Saturday begins with a family prayer and breakfast followed by ‘Moments of Reflection’ at the Red Rock Memorial Park and a parade. July 26 activities continue with museum tours as activities shift to Gladewater High School with a ‘Kids Craft & Education Corner’ and the opening of the event’s ‘Vendors’ Mall.’ Saturday afternoon features volleyball, basketball, an inflatable park of waterslides and obstacles, face painting and the GlowUp! makeup competition along with lunch, more karaoke, a Family Feud event, table games, music and dancing, Red Rock Trivia and a business meeting leading into the evening kickback and Q&A.

Learn more and register for the reunion at via tinyurl.com/RRCR2025. To submit a registration via mail, contact the organizers at redrockreunion@gmail.com