Upshur approves road and bridge items

By Phillip Williams

Upshur County Commissioners Court last week accepted bids on numerous materials for the county’s Road and Bridge Department.

County Road Administrator Andy Jordan told the court’s Feb. 28 meeting in Gilmer he had recommended the lowest bid submitted on all items. The court opened the bids Feb. 14, but deferred acting on them until it received Jordan’s recommendations which to accept.

The court voted 3-0, with County Judge Todd Tefteller absent and Precinct 2 Commissioner Dustin Nicholson abstaining, to accept Jordan’s recommendations. Nicholson, who presided over the meeting in Tefteller’s absence, abstained due to the nature of his business and said the judge had received an “excused absence” although “all I know is, he’s out today.”

Commissioners Gene Dolle, Michael Ashley and Jay W. Miller approved accepting bids. The materials and winning bidders were as follows:

Gasoline/diesel fuel–Petroleum Traders, $363,413

Refined road oil–Bryan and Bryan, $489,600

Longview Asphalt submitted the successful bids on plant mixed asphalt (which involved separate bids on oil dirt and hot oil sand), rock, “rip rap” (rock of a certain diameter), and limestone flex base.

Pug milling–J&B Production

Polymer modified emulsions–Under this category, Material Resources submitted successful bids on both the rejuvenator and sealer.

In other business at its Feb. 28 meeting in Gilmer, the court approved seeking bids on the county bank depository contract now held by First National Bank of East Texas’ Gilmer branch.

The contract expires May 31. County Treasurer Brandy Vick said she would seek bids from all banks in the county.

In other business Feb. 28, the court:

–Held a closed session to discuss real property at the Road and Bridge Department and “security issues,” but took no action in open session afterwards.

–Approved the Upshur County Juneteenth Organization’s request to use a county-owned vacant lot on the downtown Gilmer square June 17 for the fourth annual Upshur County Juneteenth Celebration.

–Accepted a $5,000 donation from Plains All American Pipeline to purchase equipment for use by Precinct 1 Constable Tim Barnett, who said he applied for the contribution.

–Declared two vehicles, and scrap metal located at all precinct barns and the county pug mill site, as surplus so the items could be sold at auction.

Jordan said the vehicles were “obsolete” trucks which would cost more to repair than they are worth. The other materials included a pile of old culvert metal and rail cars, he said.