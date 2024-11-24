Upshur County Ag agent resigns

Upshur County Commissioners Court on Friday accepted the resignation of one of the county’s two extension agents, Tina Rosenbalm, effective Dec. 3.

Rosenbalm has been with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Gilmer for two years as agriculture and natural resource agent, and coordinator of the county’s 4-H Clubs. Her letter of resignation said that enrollment in 4-H increased during that time.

The court also granted a request by the other county agent, Julie York, to hire a part-time assistant with funds which had been budgeted for Rosenbalm’s salary. That will be effective until Rosenbalm’s permanent replacement is named.

In other business at the meeting in Gilmer, the court met in closed session before approving the use of up to $200,000 in contingency funds on the courthouse renovation project to cover unexpected expenses projected at $170,000.

The 5-story, 87-year-old courthouse is undergoing a $15 million facelift to restore it largely to its appearance when it opened in 1937. The project is more than a year from its expected completion date.

The court also canvassed returns from races for county offices in the Nov. 5 general election, only one of which was contested. Republican Sheriff Larry Webb received more than 80% of the vote in winning re-election over Democrat Brandon Williams.

By Phillip Williams