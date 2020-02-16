Upshur County Game Room Workshop Set

The called workshop on game rooms by the Upshur County Commissioners’ Court will be held Wednesday (Feb. 19) at 10 a.m. at the Upshur County Courthouse.

Attached are the proposed regulations commissioners will consider to help regulate the operations of the current 14 game rooms in Upshur County.

The work to regulate game rooms has been a lengthy process with county and state officials working to enact legislation which was approved by both the state House and Senate and eventually signed into law by the governor.