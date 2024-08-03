Upshur County grand jury hands down 17 indictments

The Upshur County Grand Jury returned 17 indictments July 18, including three against a Gilmer woman, said Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.

Corah Aislynn Paige Anderson, 18, was separately indicted on charges of “escape while arrested/confined” last Sept. 27, assault on public servant on May 20, and “continuous violence against the family” on May 18, said Byrd. She was arrested on all three dates, he said.

Anderson posted $25,000 bond on the escape charge, but remained in jail under no bond on the family violence charge and $100,000 bond on the assault charge, the district attorney said.

Of Thursday’s other indictments returned in Gilmer, three were sealed since no arrest had been made in those cases, said Byrd. His office gave these details of defendants, charges and bond information in the other open indictments:

Jerry Dwayne Haubert, 47, of Lufkin, was separately indicted on charges of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver–habitual offender, and unlawful possession of firearm by felon–repeat offender.

Charged with committing both offenses March 9, he was freed from county jail in Gilmer on bonds of $75,000 on the drug charge and $50,000 on the firearm charge.

Alberto Morales, also known as Juan Alberto Morales, 30, of Longview, intoxication assault with vehicle on April 6. Although bond was set at $50,000 on that charge, he was being held without bond in county jail on a detainer from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, better known as ICE.

Johnny Wayne Eaves, 56, of Big Sandy, driving while intoxicated–subsequent offense on April 12. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Zackary Edward Graham, 25, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on May 6. Although bond was set at $25,000, he remained in county jail without bond on a “blue warrant” from the state, alleging parole violation.

Ryan Dwight Otto, 40, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on April 25. He remained jailed under $10,000 bond.

Clayton Lee Taylor, 21, of Gilmer, assault/family violence–occlusion on May 27. He remained jailed under $25,000 bond.

Clint Edward Roach, 48, of Longview, unlawful possession of firearm by felon on Aug. 9, 2022. He was freed on $25,000 bond.

Betsy Elizabeth Rothenberger, 29, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver on Sept. 1, 2022. She was released on $50,000 bond.

Shawn Heath Cannon, 42, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) in a drug-free (school) zone on March 18. He remained jailed under $25,000 bond.

Kenneth Wayne Klima, 38, of Ore City, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on April 1. Bond was set at $10,000, but he was being held here under no bond on Marion County warrants.

The sealed indictments included one each for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver–repeat offender, unlawful possession of firearm by felon–repeat offender, and forgery against elderly individual.

By Phillip Williams