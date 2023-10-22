Upshur County indictments handed down

By Phillip Williams

The Upshur County Grand Jury recently returned 18 indictments, 11 of them sealed, and no-billed one case, said District Attorney Billy Byrd.

Defendants, charges and bond information in the open indictments, returned Oct. 5 in Gilmer, were as follows, Byrd’s office reported last Thursday:

Johnathan William Charles Darden, 35, of Longview, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Sept. 10, freed on $35,000 bond

Eddy Dwane McCartney, 37, of Longview, theft of property (worth) less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on July 19. He remained in county jail under $10,000 bond.

Eric Shon Cathey, 44, of Gilmer, aggravated assault with deadly weapon last Nov. 26, released on $45,000 bond

Jenna Lea Campos, a Big Sandy resident who turns 32 Saturday, assault police officer or judge on April 16, freed on $45,000 bond. (The assault was on an Upshur County sheriff’s deputy, Byrd said.)

Domonique LeJoyce Auston, 25, of Pittsburg, assault police officer or judge on May 27, released on $50,000 bond. Byrd said that case also involved a sheriff’s deputy.

Stormy Dawn Clark, 30, of New Summerfield, evading arrest/detention with vehicle on March 10, released on $25,000 bond

Barak Ray Flinn, 20, of Gilmer, evading arrest/detention with vehicle on Aug. 1. He was freed on $10,000 bond.

Nobody charged in the sealed indictments was identified since no arrest had been made in those cases, said Byrd.

They included three for evading arrest/detention with vehicle, two for burglary of habitation and two for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine.)

They also included one each for aggravated assault against public servant, theft of property of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, possession of controlled substance (amphetamine) and possession of controlled substance (THC.)

The nature of the no-billed case wasn’t disclosed.