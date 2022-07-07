UPSHUR COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDER

On July 7, 2022, defendant, NichJous Cole Williams, 21, pied guilty to the murders of Leonard Faris Gibson, the grandfather of the defendant and Denene Susanne Mosely.

On February 7, 2021 in Upshur County, Texas, Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with Murder. Mr. Williams will serve each life sentence concurrently. The defendant had been inside his grandfather’s house located in the East Mountain Community watching the Super Bowl.

At approximately haJ.ftime, an argument occurred to which the defendant took the pistol from his grandfather and shot him. He then turned the .380 caliber pistol to the next victim and shot her inside the home, chasing her into the bedroom. He then left and went across the street to a neighbor’s house and told the neighbor what he had done and gave the gun to him. Upshur County Deputies arrive and conducted the investigation.

Judge Dean Fowler presided and the State was represented by its Elected District Attorney, Billy W. Byrd. The defense was represented by Longview attorney, Kevin Settles. The Upshur County Sherif-rs Office investigated this crime and deserve much credit for this resolution today.

With this plea and sentence the defendant waived his right of appeal and this brings final closure for the families today.