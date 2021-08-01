Upshur deputies probe shooting death

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded around 7 p.m. on July 31 on a private road off of Willow Oak Road in the Union Grove area of Upshur County.

According to sheriff deputies reports, upon arrival to a small home on this property, deputies located the body of a deceased female with injury consistent with gunshot, and located a male at the location alive with serious gunshot injury to his body. Officials said the two individuals were husband and wife of several years.

A 37-year-old man was transported to UT Health Center in Tyler. The Sheriff’s Office is still trying to locate a next of kin for the deceased female, other than the injured husband, before releasing her name. Her name will be released when this notification is made.

As of this release, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has not determined if the female’s wounds were self-inflicted or caused by homicide. Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Wyone Manes responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy of the deceased female. Her body was sent to Tyler for autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue follow-up investigation into this case while awaiting autopsy

and hospital findings related to each person.