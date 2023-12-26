UPSHUR EYES DELINQUENT SCHOOL TAX COLLECTOR ISSUE

By Phillip Williams

Upshur County Commissioners Court, meeting for the last scheduled time this year Friday, will consider changing who decides what law firm will collect delinquent school taxes in the county.

That is among 12 items, counting such matters as the invocation and adjournment, on the agenda for the 10 a.m. public meeting at the temporary county courthouse, 150 E. Jefferson in downtown Gilmer.

While the county government now selects who collects delinquent school taxes, some school districts in the county have indicated they each want to make that choice. The agenda will include two items related to that, including one to consider accepting notices from Big Sandy ISD, Union Grove ISD and Harmony ISD that they are canceling their current interlocal agreements which let the county make the decision.

The other item is to consider “proposed changes to the existing interlocal agreements between” the county and school districts–i.e., whether the county or instead the “districts will have the right to retain legal counsel” to collect delinquent school taxes.

The agenda indicates the court will discuss the interlocal agreements issue in closed session, but take any votes in open session, as law requires.

The court will also consider taking any needed action related to the historic renovation of the courthouse, which got underway a few weeks ago in Gilmer. Issues related to that are also scheduled to be discussed in closed session, with any votes in open session.

In other business Friday, the court will consider:

–appointing one or more members to the board of Upshur County Emergency Services District No. 2. The court may also discuss this in closed session and vote in open session.

–seeking bids for road and bridge materials–i.e., gas and diesel, plant mixed asphalt, refined road oil, polymer modified emulsion, pug milling, limestone base and riprap/rock.

–issuing a “commitment letter” in support of the East Texas Economic Development District.

–accepting a $20,000 donation to the sheriff’s office from Keeter Foundation to purchase officers’ equipment.

–approving several items, many of them routine, which are sub-grouped under one item on the agenda. They range from approving the payroll and approving budget amendments to accepting applications for use of county roads and rights-of-way.