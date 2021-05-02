Upshur homicide under investigation

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 10:00 pm on May 1 in the 8000 block of Salvia Road in northeast Upshur County.

A suspect is in custody, charged with Murder. The name will be withheld until the individual is arraigned.

Dead at the scene was Braiden Ray Robinson, 32 years of age, of Ore City. Next of kin have been notified. Robinson was shot at the scene and pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Potter. Judge Potter ordered that the body be sent to Tyler for autopsy.

The actor and victim were known to each other. The event occurred during a disturbance at the location.