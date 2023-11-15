Upshur murder suspect now among DPS’s 10 most wanted fugitives

By Phillip Williams

A capital murder suspect in a recent Upshur County double homicide has been named to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 most wanted fugitives list, Sheriff Larry Webb announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Alvin Charles McKnight Jr., 41, of Gilmer, is wanted for the Nov. 4 apparent shooting deaths of sisters Pamela Ray, 35, and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37, both of Gilmer. The women were killed at Ray’s home on U.S. 271 south of the city that night.

With the suspect’s addition to the DPS list, his photo will be spread nationwide, said Webb.

The sheriff’s office has said the accused lived with Waters until recently, and Webb said at the press conference McKnight had a child with one of the two women. Webb’s office has said the incident is considered “domestic violence.”

McKnight’s sister, Laquesha Monique McKnight, 38, of Longview, was arrested in that city Saturday on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of her brother, Webb’s office has said. Chief Deputy David Hazel has said investigators gathered evidence which provided probable cause that she helped McKnight escape the Upshur County area on the night of the homicides.

His truck was found in Gladewater.

Webb told the press conference at the Stanley Jenkins Training Center in Gilmer that Texas Crimestoppers is now offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to McKnight’s arrest, in addition to the $10,000 maximum reward being offered by Upshur County Crime Stoppers.

The state organization’s number is 800-252-TIPS while Upshur Crime Stoppers’ number is 903-843-3131, and all informants remain anonymous, Webb said. To receive the Upshur award, the source must call that group’s number.

Tips can also be submitted through the DPS website by clicking on the picture of the Texas Crimestoppers webpage, or to the Upshur County group by emailing crimestoppers903.wixsite.com, said Webb.

The sheriff said McKnight’s family or friends know his whereabouts, and that someone other than his sister may also face charges.

“He’s very dangerous” with a prior criminal record (which Webb said he couldn’t discuss), and authorities are “actively investigating” the possibility the suspect is in the Dallas-Ft. Worth or Oklahoma City areas, Webb added.

He also said his office has received “numerous tips” about McKnight’s whereabouts, but “they have not panned out.” Webb added he didn’t think the suspect is in this area, “but anything’s possible.”

Asked about a rumor that McKnight had tried to shoot a teen-age boy at the homicide scene, the sheriff responded “During the incident, there were witnesses and that’s all we can say.”

He also said there were witnesses to Gladewater police recovering McKnight’s truck.

“Somebody out there knows where he’s at,” and can contact the sheriff’s office at 903-843-2541 or the law enforcement agency in the area where McKnight is, Webb said.