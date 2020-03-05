UT Health East Texas offers free Lunch & Learn about the Diabetic Foot: Care and Treatment

Tyler — UT Health East Texas will offer a free Lunch and Learn seminar, titled The Diabetic Foot: Care and Treatment, on Wednesday, Apr. 1, at the UT Health Tyler Pavilion, 801 Clinic Drive.

Board-certified Podiatrist Dr. David Andreone will present information about diabetes and how it affects your feet, common foot problems associated with diabetes and proper care of the diabetic foot.

Register online at UTHealthTylerHospital.com/foot or call 903-747-4749. Seating is limited and reservations are required by Mar. 27.