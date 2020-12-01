UT Health East Texas Offers Free Virtual Seminar on Stress Management and Self-Care in the Time of COVID-19 

UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, featuring a presentation about stress management and self-care in the time of COVID-19. Dr. Halle Ross-Young, psychologist from UT Health East Texas Behavioral Health, will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on psychosocial functioning, strategies for managing stress and engaging in self-care and available resources.

The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on our Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.