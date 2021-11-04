UT Health East Texas to provide COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

TYLER — Following the CDC’s approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, UT Health East Texas is prepared to begin administering vaccines to children starting Friday.

“Vaccinating children is an important next step in bringing this deadly virus under control,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, division chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas. “The vaccine is safe and effective for this age range and I encourage parents to protect their children through vaccination.”

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be offered without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at UT Health East Texas Physicians North Campus Tyler – Family Medicine, located on the second floor of the Riter Center, 11937 US Highway 271.

The vaccine is one third the dose of what is given to those 12 and older, and it is administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart.