UT Health Tyler to host Halloween free drive-thru trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30

UT Health Tyler will host drive-thru trick-or-treating at the hospital from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, to offer a safe Halloween alternative for children of all ages.

UT Health caregivers will hand out candy to those who drive by the hospital’s main entrance at 1000 S. Beckham Ave. Caregivers will line the sidewalks to pass out prepackaged candy directly through car windows. They will be wearing masks and gloves.

Drivers should enter Hospital Drive from Beckham Avenue and exit at the East Garage. It will be one-way traffic in that direction during the event. Security officers will help direct traffic along the route.

“We know that families, especially children, are looking forward to Halloween. When we hosted this drive-thru last year, we had a great turnout. So, we again wanted to offer this alternative for those in our community who may still be hesitant to attend larger Halloween events,” said UT Health Tyler CEO Vicki Briggs. “We continuously look for ways to give back to the community, especially after all the support we have received over the past year. This activity also is sure to brighten the day for our caregivers. They love seeing all the fun costumes and happy faces as families drive by!”