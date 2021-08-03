Vaccination clinic set for Aug. 9 in Parks Fitness Center

Kilgore College is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the community with the next one set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center, 701 Laird St., on the Kilgore campus.

Additional dates for the KC clinics are: Tuesday, Aug. 31; and Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The second dose will be available at least 21 days after the first dose.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the Northeast Texas Public Health District to provide services designed to foster the health and safety of the college and our community,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.

Both the Pfizer (2 doses) and Johnson & Johnson (1 dose) will be available.

Anyone 18 or older can choose to receive either vaccine. Persons 12 to 17 years old will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine, and they must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian at the vaccine clinics.

Face coverings are required to be worn inside the vaccination clinic.

Appointments are recommended; however, walk-ins are welcome.

Times can be scheduled by visiting www.NETHealthCOVID19.org using the specific portal, or by calling (903) 617-6404.

Those who have received another vaccination of any kind, including flu or Shingles, or who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, need to wait at least 14 days before receiving the first (or a second) COVID-19 vaccine.