Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinics for Tier 1A and Tier 1B Eligible Persons 

In collaboration with the University of Texas at Tyler and the UT Health Science Center at Tyler, NET Health will be operating drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics this Friday and this Saturday, January 8th and January 9th. The drive thru Moderna vaccine clinics will be available for persons recognized as being eligible in Tier 1A and in Tier 1B.

“Our goal is for every eligible person in East Texas to easily get a COVID-19 vaccination,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Persons age 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, and anyone age 16 and older who have at least one chronic medical condition.”

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to NET Health, local pharmacies, hospitals, and community clinics. The COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna are administered so that the second vaccine is given at least 28 days after the first dose. Persons who receive their first dose from NET Health will be contacted later this month to be scheduled to receive their second dose.

“First responders (fire fighters, ambulance workers, police officers, etc.), last responders (funeral home employees, medical examiners, etc.), school nurses, home health workers, and health care workers who provide direct care to patients are eligible within the Tier 1A category,” says Russell Hopkins, the NET Health Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness.

Options to register for these drive-thru vaccine clinics for eligible persons will include:

(1) Online registration by visiting the “Vaccine Updates” section of at NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Register Here” link.

(2) Phone registration, Mondays through Fridays during the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., by calling the Center for Healthy Living at (903) 593 – 7474.

(3) Persons not registered for either day can arrive in the drive-thru lanes and scan a QR code to view available appointment times for the current day, or to schedule a future appointment if there are no openings available on that day. Everyone is recommended to register before arrival.

When all available openings become full, the registration options also allow persons to enroll into our waiting list to be contacted when the next drive-thru vaccine clinics become scheduled by the NET Health Immunizations Department.