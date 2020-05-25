VIRTUAL MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY WITH GEORGE P. BUSH AND ADMIRAL WILLIAM MCRAVEN

The year 2020 has brought many unforeseen changes. However, one thing that has not, nor ever will change is our unwavering dedication to Texas Veterans and remembrance of the ones we have lost.

Though this Memorial Day may look a little different as we practice social distancing to fight COVID-19, we will continue to honor and show our thanks to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. While we may not be able to continue our normal Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies across our four Texas State Veteran Cemeteries, we will be remembering our fallen virtually this year.

The community is invited to join us on a Facebook LIVE on Monday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. CST to observe a ceremony dedicated to those that have put their lives on the line to serve our country.

The ceremony will feature Retired U.S. Navy Four-Star Admiral William McRaven as our keynote speaker and remarks by Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush. A wreath-laying ceremony and a performance of “Taps” will be conducted over live stream from our Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Please join us in remembering Texas’ fallen heroes.